Hamirpur: Man killed with grinding stone, girlfriend held

A 21-year-old man was bludgeoned to death with a grinding stone or ‘silbatta’ in Raath area of Hamirpur district on Tuesday evening allegedly by his girlfriend who was living with him and his family. Police said that the woman, aged 20, killed her boyfriend during an argument.

The woman was arrested from her parent’s house nearby.

“Their neighbours and the man’s family told us that the couple used to argue almost every day. After her arrest, the woman told us that they had an argument on Tuesday evening around 5 pm when the youth’s mother and brother were not at home,” SHO Krishn Kumar Pandey said. “The woman told us that an argument started over how much her boyfriend tried to control her.

She claimed that he would object to her standing in the balcony, going out, meeting people. That was the reason for the argument on Tuesday as well, she told us. She claimed that that the boy first attacked her and then she hit him with the grinding stone slab killing him on the spot. After that, she fled locking the house from outside. When the youth’s mother returned home around 7 pm, she asked the neighbours for the keys to the house but was told that the woman had not left the keys to them. She broke the lock and found her son dead in a pool of blood. She then called the police,” the SHO added.

“We have lodged a case of murder. The accused woman has been sent to judicial custody,” said the SHO. According to police, the woman was living with her boyfriend and his family for the past two months.

