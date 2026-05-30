UP bridge collapse: Firm owner booked after 6 workers killed

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A day after six workers were killed in Uttar Pradesh following the collapse of an under-construction bridge, the Hamirpur police on Saturday booked the construction firm engaged in the project, its owner, and supervisor. The firm had been contracted by the UP State Bridge Corporation Ltd.
The Sheter, its owner Vijay Pratap Singh, and supervisor Nitish Sachan have been booked for causing death by negligence and endangering the lives or personal safety of others, the police said.
The 800-metre-long bridge has been under construction since 2024 and is being built to connect Mora Kandaur and Kandaur villages in Hamirpur district.
The tragedy occurred early on Friday when a concrete slab of the bridge over the Betwa River gave way, following a severe windstorm with high wind velocity. As a result, the debris buried the six labourers sitting beneath the span, killing them.
The inclement weather, coupled with the contractor’s negligence, led to the collapse of the under-construction segmental span, stated the Bridge Corporation deputy manager, the complainant.
According to Rajesh Kamal, Circle Officer, Hamirpur, no arrests have been made so far in the case, and further action will be taken based on the evidence gathered. He added that the private construction firm and its owner are based in Kanpur district.
Police personnel, firefighters and district administration officials rushed to the spot and immediately began rescue operations.
The rescue effort was later reinforced by teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Residents of nearby villages also gathered at the site to help.
The six injured persons were taken to the hospital, where they were declared dead by doctors.
Following the incident, Bridge Corporation suspended assistant engineer Gajendra Chaudhary while a departmental inquiry had been initiated against deputy project manager Dileep Kumar.
The department had set up a three-member panel to investigate the collapse. The committee will examine the circumstances leading to the incident and ascertain the exact cause of the failure. Officials said that about 60 per cent of the bridge construction had been completed at the time of the accident.
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