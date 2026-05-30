UP bridge collapse: Firm owner booked after 6 workers killed

The tragedy occurred early on Friday when a concrete slab of the bridge over the Betwa River gave way, following a severe windstorm .(PTI photo)

A day after six workers were killed in Uttar Pradesh following the collapse of an under-construction bridge, the Hamirpur police on Saturday booked the construction firm engaged in the project, its owner, and supervisor. The firm had been contracted by the UP State Bridge Corporation Ltd.

The Sheter, its owner Vijay Pratap Singh, and supervisor Nitish Sachan have been booked for causing death by negligence and endangering the lives or personal safety of others, the police said.

The 800-metre-long bridge has been under construction since 2024 and is being built to connect Mora Kandaur and Kandaur villages in Hamirpur district.

The tragedy occurred early on Friday when a concrete slab of the bridge over the Betwa River gave way, following a severe windstorm with high wind velocity. As a result, the debris buried the six labourers sitting beneath the span, killing them.