‘Had chilling effect on me’: Allahabad HC judge on SC remark on his order, urges CJ not to assign bail roster

“In view thereof, I do not deem it appropriate to hear the present bail plea,” he said.

Justice Pankaj Bhatia of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday requested the Chief Justice not to assign him bail roster in future, stating that observations made by the Supreme Court while setting aside a bail order issued by him had a “demoralising and chilling effect on me”.

Justice Bhatia made the remark while hearing a bail application and requested the Chief Justice to assign the petition to another bench.

Hearing a bail application of a murder accused whose first bail plea was rejected by the High Court in November last year, Justice Bhatia said, “In terms of the Circular issued, a second bail application is placed before me. My attention was drawn to the reports circulated in the Live Law with regard to a judgement passed by Hon’ble the Supreme Court in Criminal Appeal No.770 of 2026 (Arising out of SLP (CRL) No.19237 of 2025); Chetram Verma vs. State of U.P., wherein while hearing the Criminal Appeal challenging to a bail order passed by me, Hon’ble the Supreme Court had made the following observations: