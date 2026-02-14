‘Had chilling effect on me’: Allahabad HC judge on SC remark on his order, urges CJ not to assign bail roster

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Justice Pankaj Bhatia of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday requested the Chief Justice not to assign him bail roster in future, stating that observations made by the Supreme Court while setting aside a bail order issued by him had a “demoralising and chilling effect on me”.
Justice Bhatia made the remark while hearing a bail application and requested the Chief Justice to assign the petition to another bench.
Hearing a bail application of a murder accused whose first bail plea was rejected by the High Court in November last year, Justice Bhatia said, “In terms of the Circular issued, a second bail application is placed before me. My attention was drawn to the reports circulated in the Live Law with regard to a judgement passed by Hon’ble the Supreme Court in Criminal Appeal No.770 of 2026 (Arising out of SLP (CRL) No.19237 of 2025); Chetram Verma vs. State of U.P., wherein while hearing the Criminal Appeal challenging to a bail order passed by me, Hon’ble the Supreme Court had made the following observations:
— (para 4) The impugned order is one of the most shocking and disappointing orders that we have come across over a period of time.
— (para 15) We fail to understand on plain reading of the impugned order as to what the High Court is trying to convey. What weighed with the High Court in exercising its discretion in favour of the accused for the purpose of grant of bail in a very serious crime like dowry death. What did the High Court do? All that the High Court did, was to record the submission of the defense counsel and thereafter proceeded to observe that the accused was in jail since 27.07.2025 and there being no criminal history, he was entitled to bail. Accordingly, bail came to be granted.
— (para 29) Registry is directed to forward one copy of this order to the Registrar General of the High Court of Allahabad, who in turn shall place this order before Hon’ble the Chief Justice of the High Court of Allahabad.”
Justice Bhatia further said in his order, “Although, it is well known that there is no judge who can claim that his order never has been set aside or interfered and I also feel from the perusal of the judgment that the bail order granting the bail was apparently subject to interference, however, the observations made in the judgment particularly in paras 4 and 29 have had a huge demoralising and chilling effect on me.”
“In view thereof, I do not deem it appropriate to hear the present bail application,” he added.
“The bail application is released to be placed before Hon’ble the Chief Justice for assigning the same to another Bench with a further request to Hon’ble the Chief Justice not to assign Bail Roster to me in future,” his order read.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The site of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash has become a popular landmark, attracting visitors from nearby villages and faraway places. Discussions and theories about the accident continue, while some visitors search for remnants of the aircraft.