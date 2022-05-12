scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Must Read

Gyanvapi inspection to continue, anyone causing hindrance to be booked: court

The commission has been asked to submit a report on its inspection of the complex to the court by May 17.

Written by Asad Rehman | Lucknow |
Updated: May 12, 2022 5:24:09 pm
Gyanvapi Mosque, Gyanvapi Mosque case, Gyanvapi case verdict, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe court said that locks at the mosque would be opened for inspection, if necessary. (File)

The Varanasi court hearing the petition of five women seeking the right to worship without any hindrance at the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex on Thursday ordered that the inspection would continue at the disputed site.

Two more advocate commissioners—Ajay Singh and Vishal Singh—have been appointed by the court, after advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra was accused of being biased by the Anjuman Intezamia mosque committee.

The court asked the commission to submit a report on its inspection of the complex by May 17. The court said that locks at the mosque would be opened for inspection, if necessary. If someone creates any hindrance, they will be booked, the court added.

More from Lucknow
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The court said, “During the inspection at the spot, as per the court’s orders earlier, the plaintiffs, respondents, their lawyers, advocate commissioners, their assistants and only other persons related to the commission’s work will be the only people present at the spot. No outside person will be allowed there except those part of the commission. The advocate commissioners will be independent to take photos and videos as per pointers being given by the petitioners. If anyone creates any hindrance to this, like if there are some locks, then the district administration will have the full right to get the locks opened/broken for the commission’s action. The Varanasi district magistrate and police commissioner have the personal responsibility to complete the commission’s action. The UP DGP and UP chief secretary (administration) are directed to supervise the related action so that the district officials cannot make any excuses to postpone the commission’s action. The commission’s action will be undertaken from 8am to 12 noon every day till the commission’s work concludes. If any hindrance is created by anyone in the commission’s action, then the district administration should lodge an FIR and take the strictest action possible. Under no condition should the commission’s work be stopped even if any of the petitioners cooperate or not.”

Best of Express Premium

Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head nextPremium
Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head next
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...Premium
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...
Horoscope Today, May 12, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 12, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...
In House panel meet, SEBI flags need to tap phones during probePremium
In House panel meet, SEBI flags need to tap phones during probe
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 12: Latest News

Advertisement