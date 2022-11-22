Gyanvapi ‘Shivling’ carbon-dating plea: ASI seeks time, Allahabad HC to hear Nov 30

WITH THE Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) seeking more time to file its response, the Allahabad High Court on Monday fixed November 30 for hearing the revision petition against a Varanasi district court order rejecting a plea for carbon-dating the “Shivling” said to have been found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Last month, the Varanasi court had rejected the plea for carbon-dating the structure following a survey of the complex earlier this year. Monday’s High Court order came on a revision petition filed by Laxmi Devi and three others.

In its last hearing on November 4, the High Court had asked the ASI Director-General to submit his opinion on the possibility of the structure being damaged if it is examined through methods such as carbon dating, ground-penetrating radar and excavation to determine its age, nature and other information.

On Monday, ASI counsel Manoj Kumar Singh said he filed an application and affidavit seeking more time to file a reply. “In the application, we stated that the subject involves consultation with specialised bodies to submit a comprehensive reply and sought three months time for filing the report. The court is likely to take up our application at the next hearing,” he said.

Earlier, five Hindu women had filed petitions seeking the right to worship Maa Shringar Gauri on the outer wall of the mosque complex located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

While the Hindu side said the mosque was built on the site of a temple, the Muslim side argued that the mosque was built on Wakf premises, and the Places of Worship Act barred changing the character of the mosque.

In April, the Civil Judge (Senior Division) allowed a video survey of the mosque complex. Subsequently, a “Shivling” was said to have been found in the wazu khana. But the mosque management said it was part of the fountain system.

On May 20, the Supreme Court, underlining the “complexity of the issues involved in the civil suit”, transferred the Gyanvapi dispute to the district judge.