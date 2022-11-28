scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Gyanvapi row: Allahabad HC reserves verdict on petition challenging Varanasi court’s order for ASI survey of mosque complex

On April 8, 2021, a Varanasi court had directed the ASI to conduct a comprehensive survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex.

The case pertains to an original suit filed in 1991 by Hindu petitioners in the Varanasi district court. (Express file photo)

The Allahabad High Court on Monday reserved its verdict on a petition challenging a Varanasi court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Justice Prakash Padia reserved judgment on the petition filed by the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board and the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee that manages the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, after hearing the parties concerned.

Explained |Gyanvapi Mosque case: what the Varanasi court said

On April 8, 2021, a Varanasi court had directed the ASI to conduct a comprehensive survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex.

The masjid committee and UP Sunni Central Waqf Board filed the petition in the high court challenging the order of the Varanasi court. Subsequently, the high court had on September 9, 2021 stayed the lower court order.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘China’s Zero-Covid poli...Premium
UPSC Key- November 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘China’s Zero-Covid poli...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before electionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before elections
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 yearsPremium
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 years

On November 11 this year, senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan appearing for plaintiff (Hindu side) of the suit pending before a Varanasi court argued that for reaching a logical conclusion, the inquiry should be done.

“In this matter, the survey shall be done by the ASI to bring out prima facie truth as watching the disputed premises with naked eyes, it is clear that this is part of the temple and the proceedings of survey should be continued,” he had said.

More from Lucknow

The case pertains to an original suit filed in 1991 by Hindu petitioners in the Varanasi district court. The original suit sought the restoration of the ancient Kashi Vishwanath Temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque currently stands. The petitioners claimed in the suit that the mosque was a part of the temple.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 08:23:37 pm
Next Story

Argentina-Mexico World Cup Spanish TV gets 8.9M US viewers

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close