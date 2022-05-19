Gyanvapi Mosque Row Live Updates: SC, Varanasi court to resume hearings today; Commission to submit survey report

Gyanvapi Mosque Row Live Updates: The Supreme Court is set to resume the hearing of the Gyanvapi mosque case with petitioners contending that the videographic survey carried out of the site was in violation of the Places of Worship Act. Following the apex court’s orders to secure the site where the Shivling was claimed to have been found, people are being allowed to offer prayers at the mosque without any restrictions. However, an official of the management committee said, “The faithful are not able to do wazu because the area where water is available through taps has been sealed. We have requested the namazis to do wazu at home before coming to the mosque.”
The Varanasi court-appointed commission which conducted the survey of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex is expected to submit its report today (May 19), after it has sought a two-day extension. The local court had removed Advocate Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra on Tuesday, stating that he had been “highly irresponsible” in executing the work.
Meanwhile, the RSS in an event on Wednesday said the time has come for “historical facts” to be put in the “right perspective” before society. However, sources said the Sangh does not plan to launch a public movement on the lines of Ayodhya for these two sites at the moment.
When the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on November 9, 2019, responding to a question on whether the RSS would now take up the issue of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi and the Shahi Idgah in Mathura, its chief Mohan Bhagwat said: “Because of a historical backdrop, the Sangh got associated with this movement (Ayodhya) as an organisation. It is an exception. Now we will again be associated with human development and this movement will not remain of concern to us.”
This articulation appears to be shifting now with lawsuits filed not only in the context of the Gyanvapi mosque but also the Shahi Idgah in Mathura.
However, sources said the Sangh does not plan to launch a public movement on the lines of Ayodhya for these two sites at the moment. “We get involved when all other avenues to seek justice get exhausted. We got involved in Ayodhya because the secular atmosphere created in the country would not allow for the Babri issue to even be discussed, let alone be remedied. But such a situation is not there in the country anymore. Things are happening on their own and the court cases are moving in a positive direction,” an RSS leader said. Read Deeptiman Tiwary's report here
With the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi controversy being debated in court rooms, the RSS Wednesday said the time has come for “historical facts” to be put in the “right perspective” before society.
“Right now the issue of Gyanvapi is going on. There are some facts which are coming out in the open. I believe we should let facts come out in the open. In any case, truth always finds a way to come out. How long can you hide it? I believe the time has come to put historical facts in the right perspective before society,” RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh (all-India publicity in-charge) Sunil Ambekar said at the Devrishi Narad Patrakar Samman Samaroh, an RSS event to felicitate journalists.
Minister of State Sanjeev Balyan, who was chief guest at the event, said he became emotional when he learnt about a Shivling being found in the mosque complex. “Last week I was in Varanasi when this issue of Gyanvapi was going on. I became emotional. But I became more overwhelmed when a journalist told me that Nandi had been waiting centuries for Lord Shiva. My eyes welled up,” he said. Read more
Thirty one years is a very long time in politics but when it comes to the BJP’s stand on Kashi and Mathura, it’s hardly a blink.
The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, that is being tested by the Gyanvapi survey, the law that the Supreme Court, in its Ayodhya ruling, linked to the secular nature of the nation, was stridently opposed by the BJP when it was first brought in by the Congress’s P V Narasimha Rao Government on August 23, 1991.
The law froze the status quo for all places of worship as of August 15, 1947, with the exception of Ayodhya since it was already in court. Parliament records show that opposing the law, the BJP said it appreciated this exception and demanded a similar exemption for Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura and Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, the two sites that are back on the frontburner today. Read more
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday said it will provide legal and financial assistance to the Gyanvapi Masjid Intezamiya Committee to fight the case in Supreme Court, even as Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind stated that no other Muslim organisation should “interfere in the case”.
On Tuesday night, AIMPLB held a virtual emergency meeting with its members “to discuss attitude of the sectarian forces towards Gyanvapi Masjid and various masjid and holy places of Muslims in the country’’. “It is the Centre’s and state governments’ responsibility to ensure that the Religious Places of Worship Act-1991 is implemented. The Act ensures protection to all religious structures… The governments must come clear on their position,’’ AIMPLB executive member Qasim Rasool Ilyas said.
Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Asa’d Madani, said members of Muslim community “…should not hit the streets; all kinds of public demonstrations should be avoided”. Read more
The court-appointed Commission had sought a two-day extension for submitting its survey report on the Kashi-Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex. The Varanasi court had given it time till May 19.
Good morning and welcome to our live blog!
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates.