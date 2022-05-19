Gyanvapi Mosque Row Live Updates: SC, Varanasi court to resume hearings today; Commission to submit survey report

With row over Varanasi, Mathura mosques in court, RSS says no plans to launch public movement

When the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on November 9, 2019, responding to a question on whether the RSS would now take up the issue of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi and the Shahi Idgah in Mathura, its chief Mohan Bhagwat said: “Because of a historical backdrop, the Sangh got associated with this movement (Ayodhya) as an organisation. It is an exception. Now we will again be associated with human development and this movement will not remain of concern to us.”



This articulation appears to be shifting now with lawsuits filed not only in the context of the Gyanvapi mosque but also the Shahi Idgah in Mathura.



However, sources said the Sangh does not plan to launch a public movement on the lines of Ayodhya for these two sites at the moment. “We get involved when all other avenues to seek justice get exhausted. We got involved in Ayodhya because the secular atmosphere created in the country would not allow for the Babri issue to even be discussed, let alone be remedied. But such a situation is not there in the country anymore. Things are happening on their own and the court cases are moving in a positive direction,” an RSS leader said. Read Deeptiman Tiwary's report here