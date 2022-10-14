scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court rejects Hindu worshippers’ plea to conduct ‘scientific investigation’ of ‘Shivling’ inside mosque

The Hindu petitioners, during a court-mandated videography survey of the mosque premises, had claimed that a “Shivling” was found close to the “wazookhana”, a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering the namaz.

Arguments on the plea were complete on Tuesday and the court had reserved the verdict for today. (Express File Photo)

A district court in Varanasi Friday rejected the Hindu worshippers’ plea seeking ‘scientific investigation’ of ‘Shivling’ claimed to be found on the Gyanvapi mosque premises, the Live Law reported. The court rejected the plea in view of the Supreme Court’s May 17 order to protect the site where the ‘Shivling’ was reportedly found while conducting a survey in the mosque.

“If carbon dating and ground penetrating radar is permitted and if any damage is caused to the ‘Shivling’, then it would be in violation of the Supreme Court order to protect it and it might also hurt the religious sentiments of the general public,” Live Law quoted the Varanasi court as saying.

Also Read |What is carbon dating, and can the Gyanvapi ‘Shivling’ be dated by this technique?

The Hindu petitioners, during a court-mandated videography survey of the mosque premises, had claimed that a “Shivling” was found close to the “wazookhana”, a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering the namaz. The claim was disputed by the Muslim side, which said the object was part of a “fountain”.

Advocate Mumtaz Ahmed, who appeared for the Muslim side, said they told the court that carbon dating of the object cannot be done as if it gets damaged during the process, it would amount to the defiance of the order of the Supreme Court.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma banPremium
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma ban
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on itPremium
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on it
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...Premium
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil servicesPremium
Mission Karmyogi: An attempt to change the face of civil services

Arguments on the plea were completed on Tuesday and the court had reserved its verdict for today.

District court Judge A K Vishvesha rejected the plea after hearing the objections of Anjuman Intezamia Committee — a body that manages the mosque — to the Hindu worshippers’ petition, said Live Law. “It will not be appropriate to direct Archaeological Survey of India to determine the age, nature of the Shivling and there is no possibility for the determination of the questions involved in the suit by way of this order,” Live Law quoted him as saying.

Earlier, the Muslim side had contended that the Supreme Court had asked the Varanasi district magistrate to keep the object safe. In such a situation, getting it examined cannot be justified, they had added. The Muslim also contended that the original case is about the worship of Shringar Gauri while the structure in the mosque has nothing to do with it.

More from Lucknow
Advertisement

On September 12 this year, the district court had dismissed the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s challenge to the civil suits, saying that Hindu groups are not barred by the Places of Worship Act and the suits seeking the right to worship inside the Gyanvapi mosque are maintainable.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-10-2022 at 02:52:27 pm
Next Story

Gangs Of New York TV series in the works, Martin Scorsese on board to direct

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement