Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Gyanvapi: Mosque panel reply sought on plea for carbon dating of Shivling

According to Sudhir Tripathi, counsel for the Hindu petitioner, the court also said that the application of eight persons, present in court Thursday, to become parties to the dispute would be considered. A total of 15 persons, he said, had submitted applications to become parties to the dispute.

"On Thursday, an application was moved before the court by the plaintiff with a prayer for carbon dating of the Shivling. The court directed opposite parties, including Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, to file its objection to the plea and fixed the next date. The committee, which looks after Gyanvapi mosque management, submitted its objection to the court later in the day," said advocate Akhlaq Ahmed who is representing the committee.

THE Varanasi district court Thursday directed the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee to file its objection to a plea seeking carbon dating of a Shivling claimed to have been found inside the Gyanvapi complex.

The court fixed September 29 as the next date of hearing.

“On Thursday, an application was moved before the court by the plaintiff with a prayer for carbon dating of the Shivling. The court directed opposite parties, including Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, to file its objection to the plea and fixed the next date. The committee, which looks after Gyanvapi mosque management, submitted its objection to the court later in the day,” said advocate Akhlaq Ahmed who is representing the committee.

Five Hindu women had filed petitions seeking the right to worship Maa Shringar Gauri on the outer wall of the mosque complex located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

On September 12, the district court dismissed the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s challenge to the civil suits, saying that Hindu groups are not barred by the Places of Worship Act and the suits seeking the right to worship inside the Gyanvapi mosque are maintainable.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 04:14:45 am
