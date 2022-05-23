Gyanvapi Mosque Case Live Updates: Varanasi district court judge to hear civil suit today

The Gyanvapi mosque after its survey by a commission, in Varanasi. (PTI, file)

Gyanvapi Mosque Case Live News Updates: The Varanasi district court of judge Ajaya Krishna Vishvesha on Monday will hear the civil suit on the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Viswanath temple complex dispute after the Supreme Court on Friday ordered the transfer of the pending proceedings to the District Judge, Varanasi, for “trial and all interlocutory and ancillary proceedings”.

Underlining the “complexity of the issues involved in the civil suit” earlier pending before the Civil Judge (Senior Division), Varanasi, the Supreme Court on Friday had said that the suit “should be tried before a senior and experienced judicial officer of the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service”.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq claimed that there was no ‘Shivling’ in Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi and the word was spread about it to stoke sentiments for the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections. “All these circumstances are being created due to 2024 elections. If you go into the history there was no ‘Shivling’ and nothing else in the Gyanvapi mosque. All this is wrong,” Barq, an MP from Sambhal, told reporters outside the Samajwadi Party office.