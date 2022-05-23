scorecardresearch
Monday, May 23, 2022
Gyanvapi Mosque Case Live Updates: Varanasi district court judge to hear civil suit today

Gyanvapi Masjid Case News Live Updates: A local court in Varanasi on May 16 directed the district administration to seal a spot in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex after counsels representing the Hindu petitioners said a Shivling was found during a court-mandated videography survey.

By: Express Web Desk | Lucknow |
May 23, 2022 10:03:47 am
Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque, Gyanvapi Masjid CaseThe Gyanvapi mosque after its survey by a commission, in Varanasi. (PTI, file)

Gyanvapi Mosque Case Live News Updates: The Varanasi district court of judge Ajaya Krishna Vishvesha on Monday will hear the civil suit on the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Viswanath temple complex dispute after the Supreme Court on Friday ordered the transfer of the pending proceedings to the District Judge, Varanasi, for “trial and all interlocutory and ancillary proceedings”.

Underlining the “complexity of the issues involved in the civil suit” earlier pending before the Civil Judge (Senior Division), Varanasi, the Supreme Court on Friday had said that the suit “should be tried before a senior and experienced judicial officer of the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service”.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq claimed that there was no ‘Shivling’ in Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi and the word was spread about it to stoke sentiments for the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections. “All these circumstances are being created due to 2024 elections. If you go into the history there was no ‘Shivling’ and nothing else in the Gyanvapi mosque. All this is wrong,” Barq, an MP from Sambhal, told reporters outside the Samajwadi Party office.

Live Blog

Gyanvapi Mosque Row Live Updates: Congress MP in Rajya Sabha Vivek Tankha alleged that issues like the Gyanvapi mosque were being raked up to divert people's attention from the problems like the rising inflation and unemployment; Follow this space for Latest Updates

A local court in Varanasi on May 16 directed the district administration to seal a spot in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex after counsels representing the Hindu petitioners said a Shivling was found during a court-mandated videography survey.

However, a mosque management committee spokesperson disputed the claim, saying that the object was part of a “fountain”.

A day later, the Supreme Court directed the district magistrate of Varanasi to ensure the protection of an area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where a 'Shivling' was said to have been found and allowed Muslims to offer ‘namaz' and perform “religious observances”.

Amid the ongoing row over Gyanvapi mosque, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said all the temples destroyed in the past should be rebuilt, while asserting that the BJP government in the state has made budgetary allocation for reinstating temples demolished during the Portuguese rule.

