Allahabad HC adjourns hearing Gyanvapi mosque case till July 6

The Allahabad High Court Friday adjourned the hearing of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque dispute case till July 6. The court was hearing a petition challenging the suit pending in the Varanasi court under the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

Advocate SFA Naqvi, appearing on behalf of the petitioner, said that the opposition is yet to file their response in the case.

The petitioner has challenged the suit pending in Varanasi court, under the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, said Naqvi. On Thursday, the local court adjourned the hearing in the matter till May 23, while the Supreme Court is set to take up the case on Friday (May 20).

Gyanvapi mosque case | Follow latest updates here

As many as six petitions have been filed in the High Court in connection with the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque dispute.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court had deferred the hearing in the Gyanvapi case after it was informed that Senior Advocate Hari Shankar Jain, who is representing the Hindu side before the Varanasi court and was indisposed on the last date of hearing, had been discharged from hospital only Wednesday. Meanwhile, the survey reports submitted in the local court by a court-appointed Commission state that debris of old temples were found at the corner of the northern and western walls outside the barricading, and Hindu motifs such as bells, kalash, flowers and trishul were visible on pillars in the tehkhana (basement).