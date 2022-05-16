Gyanvapi mosque case: Varanasi court orders to seal place where ‘shivling’ has been found

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 16, 2022 1:23:35 pm
A Varanasi Court Monday ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to immediately seal the place where a ‘Shivling’ has been found inside the Gyanvapi mosque during the survey. The court has also prohibited the entry of any person in the sealed place.
