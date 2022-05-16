scorecardresearch
Gyanvapi mosque case: Varanasi court orders to seal place where ‘shivling’ has been found

The court has also prohibited the entry of any person in the sealed place.

May 16, 2022
The court has also prohibited the entry of any person in the sealed place. The survey of the premises concluded around noon after three days of inspection in the presence of court-appointed Advocate Commissioners, lawyers from both sides, all concerned parties and officials.

A Varanasi Court Monday ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to immediately seal the place where a ‘Shivling’ has been found inside the Gyanvapi mosque during the survey. The court has also prohibited the entry of any person in the sealed place.

More details awaited.

