Gyanvapi mosque case: Varanasi court orders to seal place where ‘shivling’ has been found

he survey of the premises concluded around noon after three days of inspection in the presence of court-appointed Advocate Commissioners, lawyers from both sides, all concerned parties and officials. (Express photo)

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.



The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.



© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd