Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Seal area where ‘shivling’ found, allow no one, orders Varanasi court

A Varanasi court Monday ordered to “immediately seal the place where the shivling has been found” within the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex and said that no one should be allowed within the sealed area.

While accepting the application of the lawyer from the Hindu petitioners, the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar said, “District Magistrate, Varanasi, is directed to immediately seal the place where the Shivling has been found. No person should be allowed to enter the place which will be sealed. The responsibility for the security and custodianship of the place which will be sealed will be considered personally of Varanasi district magistrate, Varanasi police commissioner and the CRPF commandant, Varanasi.”

The court, while hearing the application, also said that the responsibility for supervising the sealing of the place will be of the UP director general of police (DGP) and the UP chief secretary (Administration).

An application was filed on Monday in the Varanasi court by Advocate Hari Shankar Jain, representing the five Hindu women petitioners, saying that a “Shivling is found in masjid complex at the place where waju khana is there”.

The three-day survey of the complex being done by the Commission concluded on Monday at noon, with officials saying that the findings of the survey were “confidential”.

District Government Counsel (Civil) Mahendra Pandey, who represents the government in the suit filed by the five women, confirmed to The Indian Express that the order was passed on Monday morning by the Varanasi court.

The court-ordered videographic survey of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex was completed on Monday. The survey of the premises concluded around noon after three days of inspection in the presence of court-appointed Advocate Commissioners, lawyers from both sides, all concerned parties and officials.