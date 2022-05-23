Gyanvapi mosque case: Varanasi court to decide course of action tomorrow

wThe court of the Varanasi District Judge, which on Monday took up the case of the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Viswanath temple complex dispute, will decide on its course of action tomorrow, the government counsel said. An application had been moved by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid through its lawyer seeking to first decide on the maintainability of the suit pending in court before moving further.

The Varanasi court took up the case following a Supreme Court directive to transfer the proceedings to the district judge.

“Opposite parties raised objection on the application filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid. After hearing both sides, district judge Ajaya Krishna Vishvesha reserved its order. Tomorrow the court will decide its course of action,” said district government counsel (civil) Mahendra Prasad Pandey. On Monday, applicants and their lawyers were only allowed to enter the courtroom during the hearing which began at around 2.15 pm.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed transfer of the pending proceedings in the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Viswanath temple complex case to the court of the district judge for “trial and all interlocutory and ancillary proceedings”.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq claimed that there was no ‘Shivling’ in the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi and word was spread about it to stoke sentiments ahead of the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections. “All these circumstances are being created due to 2024 elections. If you go into the history there was no ‘Shivling’ and nothing else in the Gyanvapi mosque. All this is wrong,” Barq, an MP from Sambhal, told reporters outside the Samajwadi Party office.