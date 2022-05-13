Varanasi court order on Gyanvapi survey mentioned in Supreme Court, plea seeks status quo

A day after a Varanasi court ordered for the survey at the contested Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex to continue, a plea challenging the order was mentioned before the Supreme Court.

Hearing the petition of five women seeking the right to worship without any hindrance at the mosque complex, the Varanasi court on Thursday ordered that the controversial inspection would continue at the disputed site.

Two more advocate commissioners—Ajay Singh and Vishal Singh— were appointed by the court, after advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra was accused of being biased by the Anjuman Intezamia mosque committee.