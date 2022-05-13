scorecardresearch
Friday, May 13, 2022
Varanasi court order on Gyanvapi survey mentioned in Supreme Court, plea seeks status quo

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said it would have to first look into the files.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 13, 2022 11:07:56 am
Gyanvapi Mosque, Gyanvapi Mosque case, Gyanvapi case verdict, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe Varanasi court said that locks at the mosque would be opened for inspection, if necessary. (File)

A day after a Varanasi court ordered for the survey at the contested Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex to continue, a plea challenging the order was mentioned before the Supreme Court.

Hearing the petition of five women seeking the right to worship without any hindrance at the mosque complex, the Varanasi court on Thursday ordered that the controversial inspection would continue at the disputed site.

Two more advocate commissioners—Ajay Singh and Vishal Singh— were appointed by the court, after advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra was accused of being biased by the Anjuman Intezamia mosque committee.

