Gyanvapi issue: HC reserves verdict on Sunni board’s plea

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the Sunni Waqf Board’s petition challenging a Varanasi local court’s order for “a comprehensive archaeological physical survey” of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex. The court said it would pronounce its judgement on September 9 at 2 pm.

Justice Prakash Padia heard the arguments of senior advocate SFA Naqvi and the others representing the Board, and Assistant Solicitor General of India Shashi Prakash Singh who, assisted by Manoj Kumar Singh and other lawyers, argued on behalf of the ancient idol of Swayambhu Lord Vishweshwar and five other respondents.

On April 8, the court in Varanasi had ordered the director-general, ASI to “get a comprehensive archaeological physical survey” done of the disputed Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex and “find out whether the religious structure standing at present at the disputed site is a superimposition, alteration or addition or there is a structural overlapping of any kind, with or over, any religious structure”.