Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court’s order expected today, security tightened in city

The Varanasi District and Sessions Court will deliver its verdict Monday on the maintainability of civil suits challenging the title of the Gyanvapi mosque and the land surrounding it.

Five Hindu women had filed petitions seeking the right to worship Maa Shringar Gauri on the outer wall of the mosque complex located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Security has been tightened ahead of the verdict in the city, PTI reported on Sunday. Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh said prohibitory orders have been clamped in the Varanasi commissionerate area and officers have been asked to interact with religious leaders in their respective areas to ensure that peace is maintained.

He added that the entire city has been divided into sectors which have been allocated police force as required. Directives for flag march and foot march in sensitive areas have also been issued, he said. The police will also surveil border areas of the district, hotel and guest houses, as well as social media.

Last month, the district court reserved its judgement after both Hindu and Muslim sides concluded their arguments on the maintainability of the suit.

In July, the Supreme Court said it will wait for the Varanasi district court’s decision and adjourned the case to October 20.

