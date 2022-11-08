Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court defers verdict on plea seeking worship of ‘shivling’ in mosque complex to Nov 14

A fast-track court, hearing a plea seeking permission to worship a “shivling” in the Gyanvapi mosque complex, has deferred its verdict in the matter to November 14, news agency PTI reported.

The plea, filed by three leaders of Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, including its international general secretary Kiran Singh, also sought a ban on the entry of Muslims into the Gyanvapi complex and handing over the entire complex area to Hindus.

According to Assistant District government counsel Sulabh Prakash, the matter was posted for November 14 as the civil judge (senior division) of the court, Mahendra Pandey is on leave. The court had on October 27 reserved its order on the suit for November 8.

The petition was initially filed in the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar. The Varanasi District Judge A K Vishevesh on May 25 transferred the petition to a fast-track court.

A lower court, which was hearing a suit filed by five Hindu women seeking the right to worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, had ordered a videographic survey of the mosque. It has been claimed that a “shivling” was found during the survey. The mosque management, however, had said the structure was part of the fountain system of the wazu khana.

The Supreme Court on May 20 transferred this suit to the District Judge, saying the matter “should be tried before a senior and experienced judicial officer of the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service”.

On September 12, the District Judge had dismissed the challenge to the civil suits by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, ruling that the Hindu groups are not barred by the 1991 Places of Worship Act. The mosque committee has approached the Allahabad High Court against the District Court’s order.

