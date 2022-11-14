Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court postpones judgment on plea seeking ‘Shivling’ worship till November 17

A fast-track court on Monday postponed till November 17 its judgment on a plea seeking permission to allow the worship of a “Shivling” claimed to have been found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex here.

Civil Judge (senior division) Mahendra Pandey postponed the judgment till November 17, Assistant District Government Counsel Sulabh Prakash said.

After hearing the arguments of both the sides to the dispute, the court had, on October 27, reserved its order on the suit for November 8.

As the judge was on leave on November 8, the matter was posted for Monday.

The plea has been filed by three leaders of Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, including its international general secretary Kiran Singh. It also sought a ban on the entry of Muslims into the Gyanvapi complex and handing over of the entire complex area to Hindus.

The petition, initially filed in the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar, was transferred to the fast-track court on May 25 by Varanasi District Judge A K Vishevesh.

It has been claimed that a “shivling” was found during a videographic survey of the mosque. The survey was ordered by a lower court that was hearing a suit filed by five Hindu women seeking the right to worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The mosque management, however, had said the structure was part of the fountain system of the wazu khana.

The suit was transferred to the District Judge by the Supreme Court on May 20, saying the matter “should be tried before a senior and experienced judicial officer of the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service”.

On September 12, the District Judge dismissed the challenge to the civil suits by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, ruling that the Hindu groups are not barred by the 1991 Places of Worship Act. The mosque committee has approached the Allahabad High Court against the District Court’s order.