Gyanvapi case: Hearing on replacement of court-appointed official to continue today

THE HEARING regarding the replacement of a court-appointed Advocate Commissioner for the survey of Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex continued in a Varanasi court on Monday, with the court setting the date for further hearing on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee filed an application in the court seeking the replacement of Advocate Commissioner Ajai Kumar, accusing him of being “biased”.

On April 8, while hearing a petition filed by five women seeking the right to worship at the disputed site, Civil Judge (Senior Division), Varanasi, Ravi Kumar Diwakar, appointed Ajay Kumar as Advocate Commissioner to carry out a survey of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal at the disputed site — and directed him to “prepare videography of the action” and submit a report.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Monday, Advocate Hari Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu petitioners, said, “We filed our objection to the plea to replace the Advocate Commissioner. Now, the other side will file a reply to our objection and the hearing will happen on Monday. We have said in our objection that the allegations against the Advocate Commissioner are baseless and they are being made to stop the survey.”

Abhay Nath Yadav, the lawyer representing the mosque committee, confirmed this and said, “We will file our reply to the objection filed by the petitioners’ lawyers, and the hearing will continue on Tuesday.”

Meanwhile, Jain on Monday said that petitioner Rakhi Singh, who was set to withdraw from the petition, would not do so. “She is not withdrawing. No withdrawal happened,” he said.

On Sunday, Jain had said Singh would withdraw from the suit. “She is withdrawing but that will not affect our case. The other four will continue with the legal proceedings,” Jain added on Sunday.

On April 21, the Allahabad High Court dismissed a petition filed by the masjid committee challenging the local court’s order. On April 26, the Varanasi court again ordered videography of the disputed site, which began on Friday afternoon amid heavy security.