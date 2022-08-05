Gyanvapi case: After lawyer death, mosque side gets time to prepare

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
August 5, 2022 1:23:43 am
August 5, 2022 1:23:43 am
The Varanasi district court Thursday accepted an application of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid management committee seking time to prepare for the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex dispute case.
The plea was filed in the wake of the death of Abhay Nath Yadav, the lawyer who earlier led the argument in the case on behalf of the mosque management committee. Yadav died on July 31. The committee’s lawyers said the case file was in Yadav’s chamber and was unavailable to them so far.
District judge Ajaya Krishna Vishvesha, who accepted the application, listed the case for the next hearing on August 18.
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 01:23:43 am
