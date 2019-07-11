Gujarat mining case: ED gets court nod to question Prajapati

While the CBI conducted searches in connection with the alleged mining scam on Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) obtained permission from a special court in Lucknow to interrogate former Samajwadi Party minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati, who is currently lodged in Lucknow district jail.

Advertising

Prajapati was the mining minister in the previous SP government when the alleged scam took place, said an official.

“Prajapati will be interrogated by ED officials from July 16 to July 19,” said an ED official.

READ | Ex-SP minister Prajapati, 4 IAS officers booked by CBI

The ED had earlier registered the case on the basis of an FIR lodged by the CBI in January in the alleged mining scam. It has been alleged that government officers “conspired criminally” to illegally grant fresh lease and renew existing leases without following e-tendering procedure.

The ED claimed that during its investigation they collected details of all mining tenders held in Hamirpur, its copies, technical reports for the period of 2011-16. The ED stated that during Prajpati’s tenure as Mining Minister — from July 28, 2013 to September 12, 2016 — eight fresh mining leases of district Hamirpur were approved by him apart.