‘Guilty of cruelty’: Saharanpur court sentences GST additional commissioner to 10-year jail over wife’s death

On April 30, the court had convicted Ashwani Singh who had been out on bail. He was taken into custody soon after he was pronounced guilty. (File photo)

A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district on Monday sentenced a Goods and Services Tax (GST) additional commissioner to 10 years rigorous imprisonment after holding him guilty of “culpable homicide not amounting to murder” and “cruelty” in connection with the death of his wife who purportedly fell from the terrace of their residence in November 2014.

The convict, Ashwani Singh (35), who was posted in Saharanpur at the time, had been attached with the Central GST Commissionerate in Meerut.

On April 30, the court had convicted Singh who had been out on bail. He was taken into custody soon after he was pronounced guilty.