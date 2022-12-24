GRP constable arrested for shooting at man, pushing him off moving train: Police

A Government Railway Police (GRP) constable was arrested for allegedly shooting at a passenger while traveling in a train in Lakhimpur Kheri district, officers said on Friday.

On Thursday, passenger Munna Lal (60) was traveling home in a train to Lakhimpur Kheri district under Tikunia police station limits. Lal and GRP Constable Amit Singh allegedly got into an altercation over some issue, and Singh shot him in his leg. According to the police, Singh pushed Lal off the train and he later succumbed to his injuries.

“On December 22, we got information that Constable Amit Singh had shot a person on his leg. The injured person was taken to Nighasan Community Health Centre, where he was declared dead during treatment. The accused says that when the train crossed Dudhwa, the person (Lal) attacked him and tried to snatch his service revolver. He says that he shot him when this happened in the leg. We have lodged a case after getting a complaint from the family members of the deceased. The accused is in custody and further action is being taken,” said a statement issued by the GRP.

Police said the incident took place on the Mailani-Nanpara train.