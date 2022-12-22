Grow Digi India (Digi195) enters into a strategic industry tie up with Simulanis

Grow Digi India (Digi195) as part of its strategic tie ups has signed their first MoU with Simulanis Solutions Private Limited. Simulanis is a national-award-winning XR deep-tech company providing immersive products for learning and development leveraging Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (MR) and 3D simulations. Since 2013, they have been the first movers and built training and productivity-oriented products for industrial practices and use-cases such as training, operations, repair, maintenance, troubleshooting, remote assistance and virtual collaboration across pharmaceutical, FMCG, automotive, automation, oil and gas, engineering, power, and utilities sectors.

Over more than 9 years of operation, Simulanis has impacted more than 12,000 operators; across 120 sites, while building a client base of over 160 companies; most of them being Fortune 500 companies. They have grown at more than 100% year-on-year since 2015, turning profitable in FY 20-21 and are one of the most funded companies in their domain, having raised investments from institutional investors based out of the USA and India.

With this tie up both the companies are said to gain mutual benefits from each other and grow multifold in the Web 3.0 space. Simulanis will leverage the vast blockchain experience at digi195 and utilize Jumbochain to enhance its learning solutions by venturing into metaverse.

Raman Talwar, CEO Simulanis Raman Talwar, CEO Simulanis

Raman Talwar is the Founder of Simulanis and a National Award-winning entrepreneur. He is an alumnus of the Stanford GSB and has been invited as a visiting faculty by premier B-Schools of India, IIM-A and IIM-C, where he delivers masterclasses on achieving digital transformation using XR-Metaverse technologies. He is recognized as a thought leader in the AR-VR (XR) sector in India and mentors AR-VR (XR) startups to help them accelerate their growth journeys, playing an instrumental role in shaping the AR-VR (XR) ecosystem in the country.

Raman expresses his views saying, “We are one of the leaders in the XR domain in India and are influencing the XR ecosystem worldwide through our cutting-edge products and solutions. Having been one of the earliest pacesetters, we have seen through several technological revolutions which have defined the sector. Blockchain, Web 3.0, and the Metaverse will redefine the status quo and offer a novel dimension to existing XR technologies and we at Simulanis are proud to be partnering with Grow Digi and Sachin in particular. Sachin’s vision to transform the future of Blockchain is something we deeply believe in. With our expertise of building XR products across industries, we are excited to join hands with Grow Digi and elevate our businesses to another level.”

Sachin Kumar, MD, Digi195 Sachin Kumar, MD, Digi195

Sachin Kumar (Founder & MD at Digi195), “We are extremely excited to associate with Simulanis as the work they are doing perfectly aligns with our Vision & Mission. The solution they are providing fits into the ESG framework as it will contribute to People & Planet to a large extent. As we are committed to sustainability through our solution same is what Simulanis is targeting. As Raman mentioned we are looking forward to collaborate and elevate our business to another level.”