Graves ‘Desecrated’: NSA likely to be invoked against two accused

THE STRINGENT National Security Act (NSA) is likely to be invoked two brothers who were arrested by the Bijnor police allegedly for desecrating three mazars (graves) while wearing saffron robes during the Kanwar Yatra on July 24, police said on Friday. The two brothers, Mohammed Kamaal (24) and Adil (22), are residents of Sherkot town in Bijnor, police said.

The Bijnor police have recommended that the two should also face the NSA for their act which, according to the police, was an “attempt to vitiate the atmosphere.” They were arrested after the policewere informed that two “Hindu men” allegedly desecrated three graves at Ghisiawala and Harveli Road.

After the the incident, teams of the Special Task Force(STF) and the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) camped in Bijnor for a thorough probe.

“The arrested brothers chose the Kanwar yatra as an opportune moment to try to ignite communal passions. They will be served with the NSA warrant while in jail once the authorities concerned in Lucknow put a seal of approval on our recommendation,” said Omvir Singh, Assistant Superintendent of Police (East) in Bijnor.