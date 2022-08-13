Graves ‘Desecrated’: NSA likely to be invoked against two accused

August 13, 2022 4:37:32 am
THE STRINGENT National Security Act (NSA) is likely to be invoked two brothers who were arrested by the Bijnor police allegedly for desecrating three mazars (graves) while wearing saffron robes during the Kanwar Yatra on July 24, police said on Friday. The two brothers, Mohammed Kamaal (24) and Adil (22), are residents of Sherkot town in Bijnor, police said.
The Bijnor police have recommended that the two should also face the NSA for their act which, according to the police, was an “attempt to vitiate the atmosphere.” They were arrested after the policewere informed that two “Hindu men” allegedly desecrated three graves at Ghisiawala and Harveli Road.
After the the incident, teams of the Special Task Force(STF) and the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) camped in Bijnor for a thorough probe.
“The arrested brothers chose the Kanwar yatra as an opportune moment to try to ignite communal passions. They will be served with the NSA warrant while in jail once the authorities concerned in Lucknow put a seal of approval on our recommendation,” said Omvir Singh, Assistant Superintendent of Police (East) in Bijnor.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
Latest News
Mahant ‘suicide’: Will file plea to withdraw case, didn’t file FIR, say Complainants
Morphed images of PM, Amit Shah on Twitter; 2 Sena workers booked
Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Valley terror strike
2nd FYJC admission merit list out: Marginal reduction in cut-off marks
Uddhav: Understood BJP’s policy to eliminate allies in 2019 & broke ties
Horoscope Today, August 13, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
NIA makes 10th arrest in Kolhe murder case; three in agency custody till Aug 17
BMC to set up 3 underground waste bins in south Mumbai
Maharashtra: Surplus August rainfall in state boosts water storage at dams
Coast Guard rescues 5 crew of Swiss yacht
Rs 900-crore platform for residential projects
Mumbai duo nabbed in Kondhwa with Mephedrone worth Rs 7.56 lakh