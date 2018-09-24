Follow Us:
Sunday, September 23, 2018
Grand welcome planned for Rahul Gandhi in Amethi

Congress district President said that Rahul Gandhi would also address the gathering at Jias, where he would lay foundations stone of projects undertaken through his Local area development funds.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Updated: September 24, 2018 4:03:21 am
Congress President Rahul Gandhi would be visiting his Parliamentary Constituency Amethi on Monday. While Congress workers have planned a grand welcome for Rahul on his two-day visit which comes after his pilgrimage to Manasarovar, Rahul is scheduled to address women of Self-Help Groups near Fursatganj, lay foundation stone of projects undertaken from MP local area development fund at Jias and then address a meeting with about 150 gram pradhans from different areas of Amethi .

“It would be his first visit after coming back from Mansarovar Yatra so certainly everyone has planned a grand welcome for him especially at Fursatganj,” said Congress District President Yogendra Mishra. He further informed that while Rahul Gandhi’s address to Self Help Group women and interaction with Gram Pradhans would be indoor meetings, he would also address the gathering at Jias, where he would lay foundations stone of projects undertake through his Local area development funds.

Rahul would make a night stay at a guest house at Musafirkhana and on Tuesday, he would participate in the District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting before leaving for Delhi, he added.

