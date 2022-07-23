Grand celebrations to mark 75th I-Day: Uttar Pradesh Govt

THE STATE government has planned grand celebrations to mark the 75th Independence Day this year by forming 75 special groups of 75 people each having representatives from 75 districts of the state, who would put up different performances based on their respective traditions and culture to mark the “confluence of cultural, social and geographical diversity”.

A government spokesperson said the ceremony would be held in front of the Vidhan Bhawan, where 75 different groups would perform. These groups would include folk artistes, tribal groups and various communities who would display the “diverse culture” of Uttar Pradesh.

Sources inform that the theme of this year’s celebrations would be based on ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and along with these cultural groups, people representing 16 different trades would also be invited these would include BC Sakhis, Factory workers, farmers, Anganwadi workers etc.

The government has also directed that the “Har Ghar Tiranga” Campaign should be undertaken from August 13-15 and officials informed that the target is to hoist 4.5 crore flags across the state with the help of self-help groups and different organisations.

A government spokesperson informed that the government is also planning to present “a glimpse” of the action plan for the ‘New Uttar Pradesh of New India’ during the event.