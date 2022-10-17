Grand bell for Ram Temple will give Etah a new identity: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday said Etah would get a unique identity as the grand bell to be installed at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya would be made in the district and that the bell would ensure that the “voice of sanatan Hinduism” spreads across the world.

During his visit the chief minister laid the foundation stone of 106 projects and dedicated 149 projects to the public.

Talking about how no ritual was complete without ringing a bell, Adityanath said, “I was told that a grand bell is being made in Etah for the construction of a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya. The bell would ensure that the voice of sanatan Hinduism reaches not only the entire country but also abroad.”

Taking a dig at previous governments, Adityanath said Etah is no longer identified as a hub of mafia. “When criminals and mafia dominate a system, they act as mites in the work of development. But with the government’s policy of zero tolerance against crime and criminals, development would continue as it is.” He also assured that “funds would not become a hindrance in development work and there will be no shortage of money.”

Adityanath also distributed smartphones among students and inspected the Jawaharpur thermal power project in Etah. Estimated to be constructed at a cost of around Rs 12,300 crore, the first unit of the project will be operational by March next year.“Today, I came here to inspect the thermal power project because during the corona period, it seemed that this project would never be completed, but engineers have said that by March 2023 the first unit here will start working with 660 MW. At the same time, power generation will start after the work of the second unit is completed by June 2023,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister also inaugurated the STP Manpur project and inspected the Virangana Avanti Bai Mahila Mahavidyalaya, an autonomous state medical college in Etah.