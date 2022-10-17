scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Grand bell for Ram Temple will give Etah a new identity: UP CM

Taking a dig at previous governments, Adityanath said Etah is no longer identified as a hub of mafia. "When criminals and mafia dominate a system, they act as mites in the work of development.

Grand bell for Ram Temple, Yogi Adityanath, Ram temple, Grand bell Ram Temple Etah, Lucknow news, Lucknow , Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsUttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday said Etah would get a unique identity as the grand bell to be installed at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya would be made in the district and that the bell would ensure that the “voice of sanatan Hinduism” spreads across the world.

During his visit the chief minister laid the foundation stone of 106 projects and dedicated 149 projects to the public.

Talking about how no ritual was complete without ringing a bell, Adityanath said, “I was told that a grand bell is being made in Etah for the construction of a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya. The bell would ensure that the voice of sanatan Hinduism reaches not only the entire country but also abroad.”

Taking a dig at previous governments, Adityanath said Etah is no longer identified as a hub of mafia. “When criminals and mafia dominate a system, they act as mites in the work of development. But with the government’s policy of zero tolerance against crime and criminals, development would continue as it is.” He also assured that “funds would not become a hindrance in development work and there will be no shortage of money.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Dominance and its discontentsPremium
Dominance and its discontents
‘Consistent effort to taint India’s image’: In Modi govt response to Glob...Premium
‘Consistent effort to taint India’s image’: In Modi govt response to Glob...
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC NormsPremium
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC Norms
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...Premium
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...

Adityanath also distributed smartphones among students and inspected the Jawaharpur thermal power project in Etah. Estimated to be constructed at a cost of around Rs 12,300 crore, the first unit of the project will be operational by March next year.“Today, I came here to inspect the thermal power project because during the corona period, it seemed that this project would never be completed, but engineers have said that by March 2023 the first unit here will start working with 660 MW. At the same time, power generation will start after the work of the second unit is completed by June 2023,” the chief minister said.

More from Lucknow

The chief minister also inaugurated the STP Manpur project and inspected the Virangana Avanti Bai Mahila Mahavidyalaya, an autonomous state medical college in Etah.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-10-2022 at 02:21:39 am
Next Story

Pune: Gangster arrested for share trader’s abduction

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 16: Latest News
Advertisement