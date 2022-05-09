Grand anti-BJP alliance in the making for 2024: Om Prakash Rajbhar

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar Sunday said that Opposition parties would be getting together to form a grand alliance against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rajbhar was speaking on the sidelines of a two-day workshop for SBSP workers in Lucknow that concluded on Sunday. Speaking to reporters, Rajbhar said, “You can see Mamata ji (Mamata Banerjee) in Bengal is anti (to BJP). I am also in the anti-group. Lalu ji in Bihar, Kejriwal (Arvind), Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar are all in the anti-group. Where will this anti-group go? They will all be in this anti-group.”

He also said that he has already met Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray for a discussion about the alliance. Talking about the possibility of an alliance with Shiv Sena, Rajbhar said, “It is my job to meet and make efforts. I try to bring the entire Opposition to one platform…I tried in Uttar Pradesh too but what can I do if others don’t agree.”

The former Uttar Pradesh minister said that his party would contest the Lok Sabha polls as part of the Samajwadi Party-led alliance. SBSP had contested the 2022 Assembly polls in alliance with Akhilesh Yadav-led SP. SBSP had bagged six seats. He said that the SP-led alliance of Rashtriya Lok Dal, Janwadi Socialist Party, Mahan Dal and Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) will continue. However, when asked if another ally – Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief and Akhilesh Yadav’s estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav – was upset with the SP leadership, he did not comment.

Shivpal Yadav’s PSPL was among the parties that had tied up with the SP for the Assembly elections. Shivpal had contested from Jaswantnagar seat on an SP ticket and won. However, Shivpal has been hinting at the growing differences between him and his nephew, amidst speculation about his ties with the BJP. He also met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth after taking oath in the Legislative Assembly.