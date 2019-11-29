Gram Swaraj Abhiyan: BJP’s next Gandhi connect in UP — Yatra in villages about Central schemes

On October 2 this year, the BJP conducted a peace march in Lucknow on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. (Express file) On October 2 this year, the BJP conducted a peace march in Lucknow on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. (Express file)

The Uttar Pradesh BJP is gearing up to roll out “Gram Swaraj Abhiyan” yatra in villages across the state from December 1 to January 30 next year to mark the 150th birth anniversary year of Mahatma Gandhi.

All the frontal organisations, including of women, youth, SC, minority and backward classes, have been asked to send their workers to 10,000 villages across the state in around two months with a five-point agenda.

They have also been asked to focus on creating awareness on how the BJP governments — both at the Centre and in state — are working on the ideas of Gandhi. Workers will be given training for the same from December 1-7 in different parts of the state.

A senior party leaders said the rally would focus on five points, which would include creating awareness about schemes of both central and state government, contacting beneficiaries of different government schemes, holding booth-committee meeting during visits, establishing contact with prominent and influential people of villages and organise a “sammelan” in that village on January 30 to mark “Nirvan Diwas” of Mahatma Gandhi.

The advisory, which has been given to senior leaders, stated that workers would be expected to inform public that how influenced by Gandhi’s ideas the BJP government is conducting campaigns on water conservation, environment protection, putting ban on single-use plastic, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao and education and health for all.

“The campaign will start from December 1 and continue till Janaury 30 next year. Workers will be imparted training from December 1 to 7 in the districts. There are about 90,000 revenue villages. Attempts will be made to reach out to at least 10,000 villages during this campaign,” said a party leader.

State General Secretary Govind Narayan Shukla has been made in-charge of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the BJP has declared the heads of 59 districts and cities on Wednesday.

“Office bearers, who were mainly working as organisation general secretaries or secretaries in the districts earlier, have been promoted as the new district heads. There are roughly about 40 such leaders for whom handling organisational responsibility in the district is not new,” said a party leader.

Sources said among those districts where heads have remained the same include Lucknow Mahanagar, Mahoba, Bahraich, Ambedkarnagar and Hardoi.

The new team holds significance at it would steer the party ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in the state. Due representation has been given to maintain a caste balance. The new team has representations from several castes, including SC, Brahmins, Thakurs, Gujjar and Vaishya.

Among 59 heads in the list, 15 names have been announced in Braj region, 11 each in Awadh region and Western region, nine in Gorakhpur region and four in Kashi region.

The party has also made some of the new organisational districts this time, which include Aonla, Shahjahanpur Mahanagar, Lalganj in Azamgarh, Machalishahr in Jaunpur as separate organisational units.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App