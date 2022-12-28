Gram chaupal for ‘redressal’ of villagers’ issues to be held every Friday: Keshav Prasad Maurya

The Rural Development Department will hold a gram chaupal every Friday to solve the grievances of villagers, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who holds the portfolio of the Rural Development Ministry, announced through a tweet on Tuesday.

The first gram chaupal will be held on December 30 in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The department has planned to hold such chaupals in at least 2,500 gram panchayats across the state every Friday.

“Every Friday, the Rural Development Department will hold gram chaupal… I will remain present in the first chaupal… It is an effort to find a solution to the problems of villagers in the village itself,” Maurya said.

According to a release from the state government, senior department officials and other local government staff will be present in these chaupals to address the problems of villages. Public representatives like local MP, MLA, block head and ex-public representatives will also be invited to attend the chaupal.