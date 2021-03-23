scorecardresearch
Monday, March 22, 2021
Govt’s functioning under scanner over Hathras case: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati tweeted that the way High Court has ordered inquiry into the allegations of threats being given to witnesses in the case has put the UP govenrment under scanner.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
March 23, 2021 4:51:43 am
Mayawati said that this has forced people to think about how the victim would get justice.

BSP chief Mayawati on Monday targeted the BJP government in the state over the Hathras gangrape murder incident alleging that new facts revealed in the case in the court have raised questions on the functioning of the government.

