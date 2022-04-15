Govt working to realise Ambedkar’s dream: CM Yogi Adityanath

Remembering the contributions made by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar to uplift the underprivileged sections of the society, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the Dalit icon rose above social evils like discrimination and untouchability to lay down the foundation of the Indian Constitution.

Adityanath added that his government was working to realise Ambedkar’s dreams.

Addressing students at Lucknow’s Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) at an event organised to mark Ambedkar’s 131st birth anniversary, the chief minister said that the Dalit leader said that it was by facing struggles that one becomes successful and not by running away from difficulties.

The event was organised by the Ambedkar Mahasabha. The chief minister was also accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, state ministers Jaivir Singh and Asim Arun and other leaders.

Citing Ambedkar’s struggles as a child, he said, “Think of the times and social conditions that existed 131 years ago. A child must have faced discrimination while going to his school. But Babasaheb was a person who rose above this discrimination and laid down the Constitution for the country without ever hinting the prejudice and inequality he faced.”

Talking about the grand Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Cultural Centre being built in the state capital, Adityanath said, “The cultural centre would give students an opportunity to conduct research on Ambedkar and his ideology. It would also have a huge library along with a convention centre. I hope that the next time this event would take place at the new cultural centre.”

President Ram Nath Kovind laid the foundation stone of the Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Cultural Centre in Lucknow

in June 2021.

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving the highest respect to Ambedkar by developing five places related to his life under ‘Panchteerth’, Adityanath said, “While the governments before 2017 stopped scholarships offered SC/ST students, the BJP government since then has worked for the welfare of the deprived and has provided them with housing and other facilities.”

“Ambedkar always spoke about that only a positive mindset can take a person forwards and a negative mindset leads to one’s downfall,” the chief minister added.

Drawing a comparison between Ambedkar and Pakistan’s first law minister Joginder Nath Mandal, Adityanath said, “Both of them worked for the upliftment of the poor and the downtrodden. Ambedkar became the first law minister of India and is respected across the world. But, how many people know the name of Joginder Nath Mandal who became the first law minister of Pakistan but was later forced to leave the country in four years?” “Today everyone and every democratic country in the world revere Babasaheb but no one knows about Mandal. This happened only because of his negative mindset about India,” the CM said.

He also said his government was working to tackle encephalitis in eastern Uttar Pradesh that affected children from the SC/ST community and minorities in large numbers.

— with PTI inputs