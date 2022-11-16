Govt working in mission mode for uplift of tribals: Adityanath

Accusing the previous governments of neglecting the tribal belt of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the BJP governments at the state and Centre were working for the uplift of the tribals as he laid foundation stones and inaugurated 233 projects worth Rs 575 crore in Sonbhadra.

He also directed officials to chalk out plans and programmes to encourage the use of forest herbs and focus on promoting eco-tourism in the tribal belt.

Speaking at a government function to mark the birth anniversary of freedom fighter and tribal leader Birsa Munda in Sonbhadra, Adityanath said: “Previous governments have neglected the tribals, but today both the Central and the state governments are working together in a mission mode for the uplift and betterment of Scheduled Tribes… The government will provide water, houses and power to all the Scheduled Tribes. Directing the district administration as well as forest department officials to open centres in Sonbhadra to promote forest-based herbal medicines, the CM said, “This region is a mine of such herbal medicines… Officials should take help of locals and identify jari-booti herbal medicine, engage Ayurvedic experts, set up a museum for such unique herbs, and promote their production.”

He also said that locals should be involved as tourist guides to promote eco-tourism in the region. Stating that out of the 14 Scheduled Tribes spread in different parts of Uttar Pradesh, 13 were found in Sonbhadra alone. They include Gaur, Tharu, Paraiya, Sahariya, Buksa, Kharwar, Bega, Panika, Agaria, Patari, Cheru, and Bhuiya among others, he said.

The CM also said that about 23,335 people belonging to the Scheduled Tribes have been given pattas in forest land. Officials should include all the eligible beneficiaries in a time-bound manner under the scheme, he added. It may be mentioned that this year, November 15 has been declared “Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas” to mark the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.