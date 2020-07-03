Govt using police to spy on our party office: UP Congress chief

Ajay Kumar Lallu and Aradhna Mishra in Lucknow on Thursday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Ajay Kumar Lallu and Aradhna Mishra in Lucknow on Thursday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The Congress on Thursday accused the BJP government in the state of “spying” on its party headquarters in Lucknow.

Alleging that Congress leaders were being booked and arrested by the government in fake cases, state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu said that for the past one month, policemen have been deployed near the main gate of party office who stay there till late night. “The BJP government is oppressive and trying to suppress democracy by abusing police force. Police and intelligence agency are spying on the Congress office in Lucknow. For the past month, police have been deployed at UPCC office main gate. The question is what they do there till late night?… Those who acted as informers of the British are now spying on the Congress office,” Lallu said.

Calling the arrest of party leader Shahnawaj Alam illegal, Lallu said that the BJP government of Yogi Adityanath is trying to scare Congress leaders but won’t be successful.

“The arrest of our minority cell chairman, Shahnawaj Alam, is condemnable. It is not only illegal but also undemocratic. Across the state, Congress workers are being harassed by the state and are being sent to jail in fake cases,” said Lallu, who was arrested in May and spent more than two weeks in jail in connection with a forgery case lodged by UP Police over alleged fake documents of buses arranged by the Congress to transport migrant workers to their homes during the lockdown.

Lallu said that Alam, who has been arrested for the December 19 protests against citizenship law (CAA) and NRC, did not figure in the FIR or in the chargesheet. “But still, police detained him from his house late in the night,” he said.

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra, who also addressed the mediapersons, said the manner in which Alam was arrested “shows the frustration of Yogi government”. “Alam was a popular student leader of Allahabad University. He fought for the rights of Dalits and underprivileged. His arrest is an act of cowardice and malice,” she said.

“Fake cases have also been registered against UPCC general secretary Manoj Yadav and social media in-charge Mohit Pandey for allegedly creating a disturbance. But the fact is that he was on his way to Lucknow from Delhi when the case was registered,” Lallu added.

The government is trying to frighten us but we are not scared… We will hit the streets against the anti-Dalit and anti-OBC BJP government, the two leaders said.

