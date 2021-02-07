UP govt to set up free coaching centres for competitive exams

The coaching institutes will start functioning from February 16, which is ‘Basant Panchami’, while the registration will commence from February 10. (Representational)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday announced that it will set up ‘Abhyudaya’ coaching centres for candidates who are preparing to qualify NEET, JEE (Mains and Advanced), CDS, NDA, UPSC and other competitive exams. A state government spokesperson said the “coaching facility will be free and will help support poor and deprived students”.

In a statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “The state has an ocean of opportunities. Now, with hardwork and dedicated efforts, the government will make sure that the talented and bright youth of Uttar Pradesh are not forced to leave their hometowns in order to receive quality education”.

The candidates for the coaching centres will be selected on the basis of entrance examinations. “A stipend will also be given to selected students,” said the statement.

The coaching institutes will start functioning from February 16, which is ‘Basant Panchami’, while the registration will commence from February 10.

A statement said the coaching centres will be set up under the direct supervision of the CM at divisional level. “In the next phase, Abhyudaya coaching will be set at districts’ level also. The coaching will have a provision of direct counselling for aspiring candidates by senior IAS, IPS and PCS Officers. In case of examinations like NDA and CDS, thorough training will be given by the Principal of UP Sainik School. Along with this, there will be separate classes for NEET and JEE exams. All the lectures and complete study material covering the entire syllabus of various examinations will also be made available online,” said the statement.

“To enable the candidates to get quality study material, an e-learning content platform will be created at the state level under the direction of the Divisional Commissioner. Videos of various officials sharing their experiences related to the preparation of the exams will be uploaded on the platform,” added the statement.

It also said that live sessions, seminars and videos will help students access study material and a guide on how to prepare for the exam.