Govt to hold 5-day grand yatra for return of Hindu idol from Canada

The Uttar Pradesh government will hold a “grand” ‘Shobha Yatra’ — from Delhi to Varanasi — to mark the return of an ancient idol of Hindu goddess Annapurna, which has been brought back from Canada. The five-day ‘yatra’ will see state BJP ministers accompany the idol which was received by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on October 5.

The 800-km-long yatra, beginning from Delhi on November 11, will crisscross several districts of the state before reaching Varanasi on November 15 where the idol will be placed at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The yatra will also pass through Ayodhya where a Ram Temple is being constructed.

The idol carved in stone with a bowl of kheer (rice pudding) in one hand and a spoon in the other was stolen from a temple in Varanasi over a century ago, and made it to the University of Regina’s collection at the MacKenzie Art Gallery in Saskatchewan, Canada. Last November, the University of Regina said that they were returning the statue to India as “part of a global, long-overdue conversation in which museums seek to address harmful and continuing imperial legacies built into…”

“It is a matter of pride that we have been successful in bringing back the statue of Maa Annapurna from Canada following the efforts of the Government of India,” said Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and DoNER G Kishan Reddy . The idol will be placed in Varanasi from where it was stolen 100 years ago, the minister said, adding 42 idols and paintings that have been brought back from abroad in the last seven years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule.

Giving details about the grand events planned for the return of the idol, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the UP government will receive the statue on November 11 in Delhi from where the ‘Shobha Yatra’ will begin with night halts at temples on its way to Varanasi.

The yatra will pass through Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Hathras, Etah, Mainpuri, Kanpur, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki and Ayodhya.

From Ayodhya, the yatra is scheduled to reach Varanasi on November 15 after passing through Pratapgarh and Jaunpur districts. A special ritual – “Pran Pratistha” – for the idol will be carried out during the installation of the statue at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Adityanath said that ministers in charge of the districts would be accompanying the yatra.

In one of the episodes of Mann Ki Baat last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the ancient Annapurna idol stolen from India about a century ago was being brought back from Canada. “Every Indian would feel proud to know that an ancient idol of Maa Annapurna is being brought back from Canada to India. This idol was stolen from a temple of Varanasi [Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency] and smuggled out of the country around 100 years ago somewhere around 1913,” he said.

The idol was expected to land in Delhi in December 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed its return.

—With Divya A, New Delhi