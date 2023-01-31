Govt to come up with separate policy for AYUSH sector: Official

The UP government will soon come out with a separate policy on AYUSH sector, the traditional and non-conventional systems of healthcare that include ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, unani among others, and regularise the functioning of such centres in the state, officials said on Monday.

The assurance was given during an investors’ meet, organised by state AYUSH ministry with the stakeholders of AYUSH sector in Lucknow.

During the interaction, held ahead of the Global Investors Summit next month, the stakeholders expressed concern about the absence of a regulatory framework for wellness and ayurvedic centres, standardisation of ayurvedic drugs and a separate AYUSH policy for the state.

At present, the stakeholders said, the production of ayurvedic drugs are governed by the pharmaceutical policy.

They also requested the government to start specific panchakarma courses so that there is an availability of trained professionals in the sector, plan a wellness hub along the proposed Ganga Expressway and provide assistance and skills to ayurveda degree holders to become entrepreneurs.

Additional Chief Secretary (AYUSH) Aradhana Shukla: “The government is preparing a draft AYUSH policy and soon stakeholders will be consulted… The government is also formulating a registration and regulation process for ayurvedic treatment centres and it will be made public soon… Also, an online registration system is in the works.”

UP Industrial and Infrastructure Development Commissioner Arvind Kumar assured that the government would the government has decided to appoint 105 “Udyami Mitra”. “Udyami Mitras will be MBA graduates and assigned to entrepreneurs to guide them for clearances and coordination with district Udyog Bandhu,” Kumar said.