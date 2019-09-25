Govt to adopt technology to curb sale of illicit liquor

In a significant decision, the state Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to use technology, including a more rigid barcoding system, to curb the sale of illicit and adulterated liquor, and their smuggling.

“The government would take the help of technology by electronically tracking the liquor at every point right from the distillery to the end point of sale through use of about 33,000 machines to scan the liquor consignment, GPS tracking system, CCTV cameras as well as use of digital locks on tankers, which would all be monitored through a software at a control room, which would immediately red-flag the lacunae,” Sanjay Bhoosreddy, Principal Secretary, Sugarcane and Excise, said.

He said that every bottle, which would be produced would have a bar code and the system of tracking and tracing it would be completely online and automated — right from the distillery to warehouse, wholeseller, during transportation and to the vending shop and retail sale. “An individual will have to get the barcode on the bottle scanned while purchasing liquor. Bottles without barcodes cannot be sold,” Bhoosreddy said.

The entire project will cost about Rs 763 crore and there will be no financial burden on the government for this, he added. The Cabinet also decided to increase capacity of sugar mills at Munderwa in Basti and Pipraich in Gorakhpur.

Top post in Education Department created

The Cabinet also cleared the proposal to create new post of Director General School Education, over five different directorates of Basic Education Department for better co-ordination of both administrative as well as financial matters, the government said. An IAS officer would be selected for the post.

Pay hike for staff of Saifai medical varsity

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to give allowances to employees, medical teachers as well as residents of University of Medical Sciences at Saifai in Etawah, at par with AIIMS. Principal Secretary, Medical Education, Rajnish Dube informed that there are four institutes in the state, which are considered at part with AIIMS Delhi, which are SGPGIMS, KGMU, Lohia Institute as well as Safai Institute. He said that there are a total 1,600 employees, including 200 doctors, and it would mean an annual burden of about Rs 15 crore on the state exchequer.