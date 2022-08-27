Govt suspends ASP after probe into brother’s arrest in graft case

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday suspended Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Kumar Yadav who was posted at Police Training College, Sitapur, and attached him to the office of the Director General of Police (headquarters) in Lucknow.

Before joining Training College in October last year, Yadav, a 1993-batch Provincial Police Service (PPS) officer, was posted as ASP in Ballia district.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi confirmed that Yadav had been suspended.

A senior police official requesting anonymity said that Yadav’s suspension was related to the arrest of his brother, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in July last year.

The Uttar Pradesh government has reportedly taken action against Yadav on the basis of a probe conducted on a report submitted by the Rajasthan Police to the UP government, said a senior police official.

In July last year, Rajasthan ACB arrested the IRS oficer on charges of possessing disproportionate assets, after the agency recovered Rs 16.3 lakh in cash from his car during a surprise check in Kota district.

The agency had reportedly found Rs 15 lakh packed in boxes of sweets and another Rs 1.3 lakh in his wallet of the officer who was travelling in a car that had ‘Police’ written on it.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau had arrested him after disproportionate assets were found in his possession and a case was registered against him under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.