Govt should stop hiding data, find solution: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appealed to the government to “not be aggressive, and instead be sensitive” during this ongoing Covid crisis.

In a video statement, Priyanka said, “…there is news everywhere that there is a shortage of beds, oxygen, medicines. It is the duty of the government that instead of hiding the data and making the situation worse, it should find solutions and make the truth public. The situation is terrible.”

She hit out at the government over laxity in vaccination and called the move to send vaccines abroad a “PR exercise”.

“Only 85 lakh people out of 22 crore have been given the vaccine. For Remdesivir, people need to go to the DM to receive approval for getting the medicines. There is a shortage of oxygen. India is the biggest manufacturer of the vaccine, but there is shortage of vaccines in Indian. For the sake of PR exercise, vaccines were sent to other countries. It should have been planned better, but let that be. Even now, there is time to improve. The government should form a solid strategy to tackle the pandemic,” she said.

“We have political differences, but at this time everyone must stand together,” she said.