Govt should implement law on MSP: Satyapal Malik

Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Malik was addressing lawyers at a programme organised by the Meerut Bar Association at the District Collectorate on Monday afternoon.

By: Express News Serivce | Lucknow |
May 10, 2022 5:38:02 am
satyapal malik, j-k governor, rahul gandhi to visit kashmir, article 370 revoked, india news,Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik (Express photo by Praveen Jain)

Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik Monday said the farmers’ agitation might have ended but their movement is still on and if the government did not implement a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP), the growing resentment among the farmers might assume “a dangerous proportion again”.

Malik was addressing lawyers at a programme organised by the Meerut Bar Association at the District Collectorate on Monday afternoon.

“The farmers’ agitation has been postponed but their movement is still on and if the law on MSP is not implemented soon, the growing resentment among the farmer community could assume dangerous proportion once again,” said the former Jammu and Kashmir Governor.

He said that he also had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised the issue of the MSP. “The PM has taken several steps for disposing various issues which had been plaguing the farmer community over the years but the MSP issue is yet to be tackled,” he added.

