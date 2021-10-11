Govt shielding MoS son; only BJP, its billionaire friends safe: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Sunday accused the BJP-led central government of shielding Union minister Ajay Mishra and his son Ashish in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. Launching the party’s 2022 UP election campaign from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi, she said only BJP leaders and their “billionaire” friends are safe in the country.

Priyanka began her speech at the party’s Kisan Nyay rally by invoking Goddess Durga. “I am on a fast and I will start my speech with the stuti (prayer) of Maa,” she said. The Congress general secretary recited two shlokas in Sanskrit and led people in chants of ‘Jai Mata Di’.

Priyanka attacked the BJP on multiple fronts — from the farmers’ stir to inflation and unemployment — and urged people to usher in “parivartan (change)” in the state by replacing the Yogi Adityanath government.

“In this country, only two groups of people are safe — BJP leaders and their billionaire friends. No one belonging to any religion or caste is safe; neither labourers, nor the boatmen, Dalits, minorities, the poor, women are safe. In this country, the Prime Minister, his ministers, those in power and all their billionaire friends are protected,” Priyanka said.

Alleging Ashish Mishra was being shielded by the BJP government, Priyanka said, “Last week, the son of Union Minister of State (Home) Ajay Mishra mowed down farmers with his vehicle. Families of all the victims said they want justice… You must have seen that how the government was busy protecting the minister and his son. While the administration was busy stopping Opposition leaders, police were deployed to stop me at night and put the family members of the victims under house arrest. Not a single policeman went to catch the accused. Instead, he was sent an invitation by police (for questioning)”

“… and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) is backing the minister from a public forum,” she added.

Questioning Prime Minister Modi for not visiting Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of the farmers killed, Priyanka Gandhi said: “The Prime Minister can visit every corner of the world.. can go to America, Japan… but he cannot go to the border of Delhi to talk to the farmers protesting against the three new farm laws… The Prime Minister came to Lucknow but could not travel two more hours to visit the families of the farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri to wipe their tears and hold their hands.”

“All the families of the farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri said they have no hope for justice… If someone faces atrocities in this country, where would one go for justice if the government, the CM, the PM, the MoS Home, the MLAs, all have joined hands and have turned their backs on the people,” she asked.

She ended her speech with ‘Jai Mata Di’ and greeted the people on Navratri. As the meeting started, Priyanka, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and other Congress leaders chanted ‘Har har Mahadev’. It was followed by a reading of excerpts from the Quran and the Gurbani.