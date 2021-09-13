Govt: Rs 1,800 cr properties of criminals seized or razed

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday claimed that properties worth over Rs 1,800 crore belonging to criminals and gangsters have been seized or razed since 2017.

According to the data provided by the UP Police, more than 150 criminals were killed, and over 2,800 were injured in encounters since 2017.

In addition, more than 3,700 people have been arrested under the Gangster Act in the state and more than 550 have been prosecuted under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

“The manner in which the state government and the police department have curbed crime and mafia raj in the state remains an exemplary example for the others. Strict actions have been taken against notorious criminals, their associates, and the mafia on the orders of the state government. It is to be mentioned that the Yogi Adityanath government has not only fulfilled the promise to eliminate ‘gundaraj’ from the state but has also put all the mafias and criminals like Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmad behind the bars,” read the statement.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar told The Indian Express that in the last four and half years, the UP Police has seized or razed properties worth over Rs 1800 crore belonging to criminals and gangsters.

The government also said that in order to strengthen the law and order situation in the state, “over 1.38 lakh policemen have been appointed with complete transparency”, and women helpdesks and 213 new police stations have been set up in all the 1,535 police stations across the state.

“With an intention to ensure the safety, security, and dignity of the women, Mission Shakti campaign of the state government has made a record by taking immediate action on crimes related to women,” the government said.

Meanwhile, speaking at an event in Sant Kabir Nagar district, Chief Minister Adityanath said: “We have converted state jails into reform homes where criminals are being given an opportunity to reform. The UP jails are no more places of fun for criminals… There was a time when power used to be a slave of mafias. Today, the government bulldozers run on their houses,” Adityanath said.

The chief minister warned that his government will not let mafias have their say. “Our message to mafias is very clear. If mafias want to make the lives of the poor, farmers and traders hell, our government will not let this happen,” he said.