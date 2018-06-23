Govt reforms panel meets Yogi Adityanath, no decision taken

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave out statistics to show how his government was working to improve infrastructure, including roads and airports. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/File) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave out statistics to show how his government was working to improve infrastructure, including roads and airports. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/File)

The committee of IAS officers formed to look into reorganisation of the state government structure on Friday met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. No decision, however, was made.

Sources said the committee had suggested that instead of merging all the departments related to education, there could be a post created of Education Commis-sioner or Health Commissioner, who would govern all the departments coming under education, including Higher, Secondary, Basic or Technical or in Health like Medical and Health, Medical Education etc.

Asked about the outcome of the meeting, Avaneesh Awasthi, Principal Secretary, Information said, “No decision has been taken in todays meeting. Chief Minister held a detailed discussion on each department and asked the officials to compile more details. Ultimate objective is to streamline the administration and it would be done.”

Sources said the five-member committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Agarwal has been asked to review some of their recommendations too. Apart from Agarwal, the other members included Principal Secretary Home Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary Energy Alok Kumar, Secretary Infrastructure and Industry Santosh Yadav and Secretary Planning Neena Sharma, who was also the nodal officer of the committee.

Additional Chief Secretaries heading different departments were also part of Friday’s meeting. Following recommendations from the NITI Aayog last year, the UP government had formed the committee to look into the possibility of merging some of the departments. There are 95 departments in the state. While some of them have overlapping work, there are others, who have been sub-divided unlike their counterparts in the central government.

“The number of departments is large in the state. Moreover, some of the departments like Education and Health have just one Union Ministry and department at the centre but here there are different departments and sometimes it creates problem in co-ordination,” said a senior government official.

