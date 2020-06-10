UP Govt orders STF to probe into ‘irregularities’ in recruitment

After speaking with some candidates, Congress’s Priyanka Gandhi, in a video message, claimed that there are reports of “large-scale irregularities” and corruption in the recruitment of the teachers. (Representational image) After speaking with some candidates, Congress’s Priyanka Gandhi, in a video message, claimed that there are reports of “large-scale irregularities” and corruption in the recruitment of the teachers. (Representational image)

Facing heat from Opposition parties, the UP Government on Tuesday ordered a probe by Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force (STF) wing into alleged irregularities related to the 2019 recruitment examination for 69,000 assistant teachers.

While Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi likened the “irregularities” in the recruitment exam with the Vyapam scam of Madhya Pradesh, BSP chief Mayawati demanded a CBI probe into the case.

Last week, Prayagraj police had arrested 11 people, including two successful candidates. Some candidates alleged that a gang promised selection of some candidates, who wrote the exam at a centre in Prayagraj, in exchange for money.

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi on Tuesday held a press conference and said the alleged scam came to light when one Rahil filed a complaint in May this year.

“It is important to highlight that the examination was held on January 6, 2019… Rahul alleged that in February 2020, someone had taken money from him for the recruitment. By this time, the examination was done and the results were prepared… Still, the complaint was taken seriously and action was taken by Prayagraj police, and Dr K L Patel, a doctor at a primary health centre, and Santosh Kumar, a Lekhpal, were arrested. A total of 11 people have been arrested,” said Dwivedi.

Prayagraj SSP Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj said five arrests were made on June 6 and six on June 8. “Two arrested candidates are Dharmendra Patel and Vinod Yadav,” said Pankaj. The case has been lodged at Saraon police station.

A week ago, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had stayed the recruitment process over the “ambiguous” nature of some questions in the exam. The stay has been challenged by the UP government.

Responding to the allegation that a Tewari was selected in the OBC category, the minister said the candidate’s bluff will be called out during counselling.

Stressing that the Yogi government has zero tolerance towards corruption, Dwivedi said, “Whenever corruption allegations are levelled, we have never hidden any fact. Probe is ordered and officers take action.”

Dwivedi slammed Opposition leaders for indulging in politics at a time when record 69,000 assistant teachers are to be recruited. “Some people are doing unnecessary politics and obstructing the process because this recruitment of 69,000 assistant teachers will be historic and give a positive image of the Yogi government,” said Dwivedi.

“There are some people whose family business is corruption and scams. It is not part of their imagination that such a huge recruitment process or job giving exercise can be done without corruption. They are derailing the recruitment process,” said the minister.

Meanwhile, Opposition leaders sharpened their attack on the UP government.

After speaking with some candidates, Congress’s Priyanka Gandhi, in a video message, claimed that there are reports of “large-scale irregularities” and corruption in the recruitment of the teachers.

“I got to know that the topper (in the exam) was arrested this morning. Some people were arrested yesterday…if the examination process was transparent and clean…then why people are being arrested….why these issues are cropping up…why the students are agitated,” she said.

She said there is an attempt to muffle the voice of the students and argued the government will not be able to silence the voice of the youth.

“The Chief Minister should specify whether he is taking responsibility….There should be concrete action in a transparent fashion,” she said.

On the other hand, BSP chief Mayawati tweeted, “In UP, new revelations and facts emerge daily regarding the recruitment of 69,000 teachers. This is a serious matter and the people are quite doubtful. The BSP demands a CBI probe into the matter.”

In a tongue-in-cheek remark, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted: “The BJP government’s Investment Summit and Defence Expo, which were events on paper, could bring neither investment nor employment. If the CM (Yogi Adityanath), before his exit from power, does not dilly-dally on 69,000 teaching, VDO, LT, ATA and UPPSC jobs… then youths will send him off with smiling faces”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.