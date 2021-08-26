Govt objects to BSP MP’s plea seeking further probe in rape case against him

The state prosecution has raised an objection to BSP MP Atul Rai filing an application in a court seeking direction for further investigation in the rape case filed against him in Varanasi. The case pertains to the alleged rape of a 24-year-old woman, who set herself on fire outside the Supreme Court in Delhi claiming inaction on her complaint against the legislator. She succumbed to her burns on Tuesday.

An MP from Ghosi Lok Sabha seat, Rai has been lodged in jail since June, 2019. He filed an application seeking direction for further investigation in the case before the Prayagraj court where the case is being heard.

District Government Counsel, Prayagraj, Gulab Chandra Agrihari said, that the MP in the application claimed that he was innocent and was being implicated “because of political reasons”. “Last week, the prosecution filed an objection to Atul Rai’s application stating that there is enough evidence against the MP and a chargesheet has been filed against him. The application seeking further investigation was filed to delay the case,” Agrihari said.

The victim, along with his 27-year-old friend and a student of Delhi University, set herself on fire outside the Supreme Court on August 16. Her male friend died on Saturday. Before setting themselves on fire, they recorded a Facebook live wherein the woman said she had lodged a rape case against the BSP MP and accused UP Police of supporting him. She further alleged that senior police officers from UP were not acting on their complaint.

Varanasi police, which investigated the rape case, had filed a chargesheet against Rai in a Special MP/MLA court in Prayagraj. The case has gone to trial and nine prosecution witnesses, including her male friend who also died in Delhi, have been examined.

The Ballia police has already filed a closure report in cases lodged against the alleged rape victim and his friend.

Meanwhile, the two-member panel formed by the state government has started its inquiry into the allegations made by the deceased rape victim. It has begun collecting documents of cases related to the victim and her male friend.