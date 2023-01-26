Govt inks MoUs worth Rs 65,000 cr at Jhansi meet, majority in energy sector

The Uttar Pradesh government said that MoUs worth Rs 65,000 crore were signed at an investment summit organised in Jhansi on Wednesday.

A government spokesperson said, “So far, more than 146 proposals worth Rs 1,11,610.90 crore have been received by the government, out of which MoUs have been signed for investment of about Rs 65,000 crore. Among these, the MoU amounting to a maximum Rs 50,000 crore has been signed in the field of energy.”

At the event, Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma informed the investors about the schemes and incentives launched by the government.

Verma said in the field of defence, the parts which till now used to come from outside, will now be manufactured in the Defence Corridor in Jhansi. “

The people of Bundelkhand will get benefits and their economic condition will improve significantly,” he added.

Jhansi’s Chief Development Officer Junaid Ahmed said, “The maximum investment in the district is coming in the energy sector. Many units of tourism and housing are coming up here. This will result in the creation of massive employment opportunities, giving jobs to about 58,000 people.”

These meets are a part of the preparations for the Global Investors Summit slated to be held in Lucknow on February 10-12. The government has planned eight divisional-level investors summits and the first one was organised in Lucknow on January 11.

These meets are being organised by the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) and chaired by Infrastructure Industrial Minister Nand Goptal Gupta ‘Nandi’, officials said.

The state government is also organising investment roadshows in major cities of the coutry to draw investors. The last such roadshow was held in Bengaluru on Monday.