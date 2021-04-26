Uttar Pradesh: ‘Government hospitals can’t turn away Covid patients, state to bear pvt hospital cost’

The state on Sunday reported 35,614 new cases in 24 hours, following which the active caseload rose to 2,97,616. (Representational)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said Covid-19 hospitals in the state cannot refuse admission to patients. If beds are unavailable at state-run hospitals, they can refer patients to private facilities and the state administration will bear the costs.

Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal told reporters in an online press conference, “During a review meeting, CM Yogi Adityanath ordered that hospitals cannot say no to Covid-19 patients for admission. If they [state-run hospitals] do not have beds, then in that case they refer them to a private hospital. The state government will bear expenses in those cases. Poor people will not have to pay bills.”

Sehgal said the CM directed officials to take action against private hospitals found charging patients from poor families.

The state on Sunday reported 35,614 new cases in 24 hours, following which the active caseload rose to 2,97,616. The toll climbed to 11,165 following 208 fatalities. Of the fresh deaths, Kanpur recorded the highest (19), followed by Varanasi (15), Lucknow (14), Gautam Buddh Nagar (11), Allahabad and Ghaziabad (10 each).

Govt places order of 1 crore vaccine doses

The government, meanwhile, announced its plans to expand the Covid vaccination programme across the state in an organised manner. To ensure the availability of adequate doses, orders have been placed with vaccine makers for 50 lakh doses each of Covishield and Covaxin. The Serum Institute of India manufactures Covishield while Bharat Biotech Limited makes Covaxin.

Adityanath said the government would run the immunisation campaign with its own resources, and directed the Department of Health to conduct the vaccination drive on a wide scale and make arrangements for supplies after assessing needs.

While a direction to increase the number of vaccination centres has already been issued, the inoculation programme will also be conducted in the offices of multinational companies. The government is also making arrangements to set up camps in open spaces so that people do not fear catching the infection while waiting to get their shots.